MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,484.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $791.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.71 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $720.27 and a 200-day moving average of $936.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

