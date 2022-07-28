Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.20-2.40 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barnes Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Barnes Group by 364.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Barnes Group by 247.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

