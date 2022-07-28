StockNews.com Upgrades Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) to “Sell”

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price objective on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.60). Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $41,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,887,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 106,372 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

