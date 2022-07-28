Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MCRI opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.