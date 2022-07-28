Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. Formula One Group has a one year low of $46.12 and a one year high of $71.17.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after buying an additional 343,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

