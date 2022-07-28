Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

LANC stock opened at $130.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.16. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.13. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $198.81.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

