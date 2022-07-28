Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

