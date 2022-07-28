Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.08. Popular has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Insider Transactions at Popular

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

