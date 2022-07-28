Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.3 %

UVE opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.07 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

