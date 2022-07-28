Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

