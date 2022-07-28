Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Shares of DVN opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

