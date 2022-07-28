Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock valued at $284,281 over the last three months. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

