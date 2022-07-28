Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Decreased by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.21 and a 200 day moving average of $247.74. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,611,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

