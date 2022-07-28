Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Earnings History and Estimates for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

