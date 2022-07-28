Cohu, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cohu in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cohu’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Cohu Stock Up 2.5 %

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

