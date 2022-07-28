Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Loblaw Companies Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.36 billion.

A number of other research firms have also commented on L. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.80.

TSE L opened at C$117.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$110.41. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$81.02 and a 12 month high of C$123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,270.09.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

