Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock to $120.00. The stock traded as low as $77.04 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 1713876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

