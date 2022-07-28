Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Copper Mountain Mining traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 1201550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMMC. National Bankshares downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copper Mountain Mining

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,625.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.44.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

