Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) were down 8.1% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as low as $79.52 and last traded at $79.60. Approximately 119,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,875,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.58.
TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.04.
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.61.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
