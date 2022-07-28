Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 17,666 shares.The stock last traded at $19.20 and had previously closed at $19.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -45.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sprague Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Further Reading

