Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock to $17.00. The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 63643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TV. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. The firm had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.