Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading 3.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.19. 39,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,923,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Xerox news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,352,000 after buying an additional 624,234 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Xerox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,293,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,932,000 after acquiring an additional 153,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.70.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.