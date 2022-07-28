Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Price Up 4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.83. Approximately 1,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

