Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Freshworks traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 9,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,693,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 57.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

