Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 22,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 652,604 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.45.

The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

