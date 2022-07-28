Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Trading 3.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.99. 2,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 48,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WASH. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 84,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $929.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

