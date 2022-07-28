KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a report released on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for WideOpenWest’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $87,919.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,454.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,385 shares of company stock worth $512,768 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

