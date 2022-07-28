Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan Sells 22,926 Shares

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan sold 22,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £36,223.08 ($43,642.27).
Ashleigh Joanne Greenan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Ashleigh Joanne Greenan sold 3,000 shares of Calnex Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £4,800 ($5,783.13).
Calnex Solutions Stock Performance
CLX opened at GBX 163.50 ($1.97) on Thursday. Calnex Solutions plc has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.10 million and a PE ratio of 3,270.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.80.
Calnex Solutions Company Profile
Calnex Solutions Limited designs, produces, and markets test and measurement solutions for telecommunication sectors worldwide. It offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing up to 100GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation that enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.
