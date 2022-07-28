Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 2nd (NASDAQ:MURFU)

Murphy Canyon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 2nd. Murphy Canyon Acquisition had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MURFU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. Murphy Canyon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Company Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

