BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

BCE opened at $49.46 on Thursday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.65%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in BCE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 184,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in BCE by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BCE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 465,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

