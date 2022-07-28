TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Board Announces Share Repurchase Plan

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $6.66 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

