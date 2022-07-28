Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $142.00. The stock had previously closed at $132.02, but opened at $119.82. Walmart shares last traded at $120.35, with a volume of 407,273 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

