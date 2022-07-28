Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $23.26. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 3,446 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 547.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 178,069 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Stories

