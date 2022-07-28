Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $167.66, but opened at $174.23. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $173.29, with a volume of 15,484 shares.

The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,534 shares of company stock worth $63,724,140. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

