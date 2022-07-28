Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $30.93. Covenant Logistics Group shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 1,626 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

