BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $12.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 65,457 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

