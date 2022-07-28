TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $45.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 3494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $199,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,095 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.