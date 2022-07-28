TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $45.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 3494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.
Insider Activity at TransMedics Group
In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $199,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,095 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.54.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
