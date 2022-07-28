Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €96.00 by Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) has been given a €96.00 ($97.96) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($140.82) target price on Stratec in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Stratec in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Price Performance

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €86.70 ($88.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.48. Stratec has a 1-year low of €85.10 ($86.84) and a 1-year high of €147.40 ($150.41). The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.