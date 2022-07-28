The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €4.50 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Uniper Stock Performance

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €6.08 ($6.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.26. Uniper has a 12 month low of €6.95 ($7.09) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($43.32).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

