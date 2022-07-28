Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 734.1% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Z Trading Up 6.2 %

YAHOY stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.90. Z has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Get Z alerts:

About Z

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.