Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

ETR S92 opened at €51.10 ($52.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of €25.10 ($25.61) and a 52 week high of €49.92 ($50.94).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

