GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,406 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

