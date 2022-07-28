Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the June 30th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Worldline in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Worldline Stock Up 15.3 %

Worldline stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Worldline has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $48.34.

About Worldline

(Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Read More

