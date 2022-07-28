Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the June 30th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Worldline in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Worldline Stock Up 15.3 %

Worldline stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Worldline has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $48.34.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

