MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 184.46% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Performance

MorphoSys stock opened at €22.85 ($23.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.92. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a 1-year high of €51.60 ($52.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $780.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.13 and its 200 day moving average is €23.01.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.