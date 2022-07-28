Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €26.31 ($26.85) on Monday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €24.71 ($25.21) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.29.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

