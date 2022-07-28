Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €28.00 by UBS Group

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Bilfinger Price Performance

Shares of ETR:GBF opened at €28.30 ($28.88) on Tuesday. Bilfinger has a one year low of €24.82 ($25.33) and a one year high of €39.44 ($40.24). The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

