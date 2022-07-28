Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €18.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($26.84) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

DIC Asset Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €10.64 ($10.86) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.43. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €9.69 ($9.89) and a 12-month high of €16.19 ($16.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32. The firm has a market cap of $884.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

