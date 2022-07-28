Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BC8. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Bechtle Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €42.28 ($43.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($70.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

