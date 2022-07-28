Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €192.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €192.00 ($195.92) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €165.25 ($168.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($173.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

