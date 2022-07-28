Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Bechtle Trading Up 1.8 %

ETR BC8 opened at €42.28 ($43.14) on Monday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($70.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of €39.45 and a 200-day moving average of €44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

